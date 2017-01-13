Two arrested in Baxter Co. after armed robbery

Baxter County investigators arrested two people after an armed robbery at a liquor store.

According to a press release, the incident happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 11.

An armed robber walked into the Bayman Beverage Store at 1529 W. Main Sreet in Cotter and demanded cash and cigarettes before fleeing on foot.

Cotter police arrived shortly afterward and secured the area, along with officers from the Gassville Police Department and the Baxter County Sheriff's Office.

Other law enforcement officials from Marion County responded to the scene and a search began around the area. According to the release, the search was called off around 2:15 the next morning with no sign of the suspect.

On Thursday, Jan. 12, law enforcement found evidence at the scene and looked video surveillance footage.

Around 2:05 p.m., investigators stopped a gray 2003 Mitsubishi on Highway 101 North and two suspects were arrested.

A search of the vehicle uncovered methamphetamine, cigarettes, approximately $600 in cash, and a chrome plated 9 mm handgun.

25-year-old Alexandria Marie Rodriguez was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drugs and firearms, and possession of drug paraphernalia. She is being held on a $60,000 bond.

34-year-old Joshua Travis Cooper was charged with aggravated robbery, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm, and probation violation. He is being held on a $250,000 bond.

Both are expected to appear in court on Jan. 19.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android