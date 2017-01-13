Animal shelter needs donations for medical care

One animal rescue shelter in Region 8 is overflowing with new animals and is now asking the community for help.

The Wiles Animal Rescue Shelter in Highland is filled with abandoned and abused animals. Owner Shirley Wiles said large donations from multiple area businesses have given the animals plenty of food.

However, she added that they are struggling with paying veterinarian bills after recently taking in several sick dogs.

"We have shots, we have to have kennel cough shots every time a new dog comes in we have to give them a shot, keep them up here at the administration building before we can actually put them into the shelter in case they've got something.," Wiles said. "We have none. We have no shots at all."

One of the more recent success stories for the shelter is Drago, a full-grown dog that weighed only 23 pounds when he was rescued a month ago.

Thanks to the shelter, he now weighs 47 pounds and is healthy.

To donate to the shelter, you can visit their GoFundMe page.

You can also make donations at any FNBC bank.

