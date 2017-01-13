Four arrested after search turns up drugs, firearms

(Source: Greene Co. Sheriff's Office via Vinelink)

The Greene County Sheriff’s Department arrested four people after a traffic stop turned up suspected marijuana, methamphetamine, pills, and firearms.

According to an incident report, deputies pulled over a black Ford Focus on Jan. 11, shortly before 11 p.m. near the Dollar General on Highway 49 South.

The deputy talked to the driver, 36-year-old Richard Delancey and noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Three others handed their ID's over to the deputy as well, 23-year-old Julia Roberts, 28-year-old Ashley Everhart, and 38-year-old Jason Edwards.

The report states officers with the Paragould Police Department arrived to help conduct the search.

During the search, officers found two handguns, prescription medications, a glass pipe, marijuana, and other drug paraphernalia.

A search showed Delancey was on felony probation.

All four were arrested and taken to the Greene County Sheriff's Office.

