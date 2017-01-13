Four arrested after search turns up drugs, firearms - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Four arrested after search turns up drugs, firearms

(Source: Greene Co. Sheriff's Office via Vinelink) (Source: Greene Co. Sheriff's Office via Vinelink)
(Source: Greene Co. Sheriff's Office via Vinelink) (Source: Greene Co. Sheriff's Office via Vinelink)
(Source: Greene Co. Sheriff's Office via Vinelink) (Source: Greene Co. Sheriff's Office via Vinelink)
(Source: Greene Co. Sheriff's Office via Vinelink) (Source: Greene Co. Sheriff's Office via Vinelink)
GREENE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

The Greene County Sheriff’s Department arrested four people after a traffic stop turned up suspected marijuana, methamphetamine, pills, and firearms.

According to an incident report, deputies pulled over a black Ford Focus on Jan. 11, shortly before 11 p.m. near the Dollar General on Highway 49 South.

The deputy talked to the driver, 36-year-old Richard Delancey and noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Three others handed their ID's over to the deputy as well, 23-year-old Julia Roberts, 28-year-old Ashley Everhart, and 38-year-old Jason Edwards.

The report states officers with the Paragould Police Department arrived to help conduct the search.

During the search, officers found two handguns, prescription medications, a glass pipe, marijuana, and other drug paraphernalia.

A search showed Delancey was on felony probation.

All four were arrested and taken to the Greene County Sheriff's Office. 

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Pence warns NKorea 'era of strategic patience is over'

    Pence warns NKorea 'era of strategic patience is over'

    Monday, April 17 2017 2:29 AM EDT2017-04-17 06:29:24 GMT
    Monday, April 17 2017 2:29 AM EDT2017-04-17 06:29:24 GMT

    President Donald Trump's vice president arrived in the region a day after North Korea celebrated the birth anniversary of the country's late founder with a military parade showing off missiles and military hardware.

    President Donald Trump's vice president arrived in the region a day after North Korea celebrated the birth anniversary of the country's late founder with a military parade showing off missiles and military hardware.

  • Cleveland police say suspect was on Facebook Live when he killed someone

    Cleveland police say suspect was on Facebook Live when he killed someone

    Sunday, April 16 2017 10:30 PM EDT2017-04-17 02:30:20 GMT
    Photo of the suspect (Source: Facebook)Photo of the suspect (Source: Facebook)

    The Cleveland Police are investigating a homicide at 635 East 93rd Street. Police said the suspect did broadcast the killing on Facebook Live and has claimed to have committed multiple other homicides where are yet to be verified. 

    The Cleveland Police are investigating a homicide at 635 East 93rd Street. Police said the suspect did broadcast the killing on Facebook Live and has claimed to have committed multiple other homicides where are yet to be verified.

  • Slideshow: April 16-22 Mug Shots

    Slideshow: April 16-22 Mug Shots

    Sunday, April 16 2017 4:19 PM EDT2017-04-16 20:19:45 GMT
    Sunday, April 16 2017 9:35 PM EDT2017-04-17 01:35:49 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    A photo gallery of mug shots from the Craighead County Sheriff's Office.

    A photo gallery of mug shots from the Craighead County Sheriff's Office.

    •   
Powered by Frankly