Blytheville community parks receive upgrades

Local residents around the Blytheville community will soon get to enjoy some new renovations planned for the city's parks.

On Tuesday, the State of Arkansas awarded the city $41,500 for the city's parks.

The city was also awarded a 50/50 matching grant by the Arkansas Outdoor Recreation Grants Advisory Committee for the 2017 fiscal year.

The grant will be used to replace a pavilion roof in Williams Park and install impacting surfacing at multiple locations in Walker Park.

They also plan to construct a new concession stand and restroom for the soccer fields.

However, one mom who lives next door to Williams Park said she's still concerned for her daughter to play at the park because of the high crime rate.

"We need like a zoo, museum, water park, more creational stuff for the kids," the mother said. "They don't really have stuff to do for kids. That's why all the kids end up in trouble or dead. We don't have anything to do. No bowling. Nothing."

After the parks are renovated, local residents in the community said they hope the crime rate will go down.

The Blytheville Parks and Recreation Department will also add 3 picnic tables at Nelson Park and 2 new picnic tables at Walker Park.

