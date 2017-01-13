New senior food program at food bank

A new program to serve the elderly in Northeast Arkansas was announced Friday by the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas.

The food bank was approved fro the Commodity Supplemental Food Program that serves senior citizens.

The program will serve seniors who are over the age of 60 and meet certain income eligibility guidelines.

Arkansas ranks first in the country when it comes to senior hunger, according to the National Foundation to End Hunger.

Christy Jordan, CEO for the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas, said the CSFP will give out food through a network of food pantries located in the region.

“In 2013 the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas and the East Arkansas Area Agency on Aging formed an important partnership to take action against senior hunger in Northeast Arkansas,” Jordan said.

Senior citizens living in the city limits of Jonesboro can access free transportation to their local senior center.

Seniors can also access other resources in addition to a supplemental box of food.

For those who are homebound, a volunteer can make arrangements to pick up the box of food and deliver it to the senior center.

Erin King, the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas’s program coordinator, the Senior Pack Program served around 140 seniors each month while the Senior Food Pantry Program will serve an average of 1,000 seniors a month when the programs are combined.

January 2017 will be the first month that Senior Pack recipients will get their food through the Senior Food Pantries.

