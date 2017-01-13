Woman pleaded guilty to Lorado murder

Accused killer Stacey Keplinger pleaded guilty Friday to first-degree murder of Stacy Quintana, according to Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington.

As part of her plea deal, Keplinger will testify against the three other suspects, Tracey Stone, Darrell Swan, and Charles Quintana, charged in this case.

Stacy Quintana was shot and killed on December 23, 2015 at the Lorado Grocery Store in Greene County.

Keplinger also pleaded guilty to attempted murder for stabbing another person at the store.

Charles Quintana and Darrell Swan are also facing capital murder charges. Tracy Stone is charged with hindering apprehension.

Region 8 News is working on getting more information about her sentence.

