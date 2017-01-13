Police department in need of upgrades

The Parkin Police Department is seeking two grants to upgrade their department.

According to Police Chief Willie Frazier, they're seeking a $300,000 police grant and a grant to upgrade the majority of their equipment.

"The cops grant is to basically offset the salaries of the police officers for two or three years," Fraizer said. "So, that’ll help us to keep the officers on board. And we’re also a looser staff, so it’ll pay for that.”

However, the chief said the department is really in need of more body cameras, bullet proof vests, and new patrol vehicles with low maintenance issues.

Frazier said the department has also had problems with criminals listening in on their digital radios.

"With the old equipment, people can pretty much detect our movement when we come," he said. "And they have scanners throughout the city where they can listen and know where you are at any given moment. However, with these encrypted radio’s, they can’t determine where we are or be able to hone in on our frequencies."

Frazier said the estimated cost to upgrade their police department is over a $100,000.

The Parkin Police Department are planning to have their new upgrades in by the end of the year.

