Christians 4 Kids to open new clothing closet

Christians 4 Kids of Arkansas always accepts donations to help supply foster families in need, but because they received a large amount of donations, they are now able to open a clothing closet in another county.

Sarah Riddle, the clothing closet coordinator said because the need for foster families is so great in Poinsett County, they will open the closet off Highway 69 in Trumann.

“We already have a closet in Jonesboro but not many families can get to Jonesboro to get resources so this is a way for people who are south of the city to not have to come far to get the help they need,” said Riddle.

The organization also has a closet set up in Crittenden and Mississippi County, all of which, are filled with clothes, toys, cribs, and other things families would need to be comfortable.

“To be a foster parent is a scary thing but to know you can bring a child in your home and knowing there is a place out there to help can make it less stressful,” said Riddle.

Riddle also said it is because of the support of the community that this new project is a reality.

“I couldn't do any of this without their help so the community comes together and makes it possible so I hope that people will open their homes because they know they have that support system,” said Riddle.

Riddle said she hopes to have the closet open in February but until then, if anyone is interested in donating items or giving monetary donations, to go to their website at www.christians4kids.com or visit their Facebook page.

