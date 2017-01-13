Sheriff's department receives body cameras

After receiving a tri-agency grant, 13 deputies with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department now have body cameras.

Sheriff David Carter said this is something they’ve been looking at for a while now.

“Several agencies have body cameras now,” said Carter. “This is the way everyone is going as far as technology goes so we have a way to help the department and citizens at the same time.”

Carter said they will use the body cameras in the field but also as a way to review and evaluate their deputies to see how they conduct themselves.

“These body cameras will drastically increase the transparency and accountability of the deputies,” said Carter.

According to Carter, the $12,000 grant with the $5,000 the department was able to contribute allowed for them to purchase 20 $400 body cameras.

“It is a light and portable piece of equipment for our deputies,” said Carter. “Some cameras also went to the court system and student resource officers in the county.”

Carter said their men are still training on the cameras but once they are officially up and running, the people in the community should feel safer.

“This is just another tool in our work belt that we can use so I am very grateful we got the grant,” said Carter.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

