Sheriff's department receives body cameras - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Sheriff's department receives body cameras

Posted by Japhanie Gray, Video Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
GREENE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

After receiving a tri-agency grant, 13 deputies with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department now have body cameras.

Sheriff David Carter said this is something they’ve been looking at for a while now.

“Several agencies have body cameras now,” said Carter. “This is the way everyone is going as far as technology goes so we have a way to help the department and citizens at the same time.”

Carter said they will use the body cameras in the field but also as a way to review and evaluate their deputies to see how they conduct themselves.

“These body cameras will drastically increase the transparency and accountability of the deputies,” said Carter.

According to Carter, the $12,000 grant with the $5,000 the department was able to contribute allowed for them to purchase 20 $400 body cameras.

“It is a light and portable piece of equipment for our deputies,” said Carter. “Some cameras also went to the court system and student resource officers in the county.”

Carter said their men are still training on the cameras but once they are officially up and running, the people in the community should feel safer.

“This is just another tool in our work belt that we can use so I am very grateful we got the grant,” said Carter.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Pence warns NKorea 'era of strategic patience is over'

    Pence warns NKorea 'era of strategic patience is over'

    Monday, April 17 2017 2:29 AM EDT2017-04-17 06:29:24 GMT
    Monday, April 17 2017 2:29 AM EDT2017-04-17 06:29:24 GMT

    President Donald Trump's vice president arrived in the region a day after North Korea celebrated the birth anniversary of the country's late founder with a military parade showing off missiles and military hardware.

    President Donald Trump's vice president arrived in the region a day after North Korea celebrated the birth anniversary of the country's late founder with a military parade showing off missiles and military hardware.

  • Cleveland police say suspect was on Facebook Live when he killed someone

    Cleveland police say suspect was on Facebook Live when he killed someone

    Sunday, April 16 2017 10:30 PM EDT2017-04-17 02:30:20 GMT
    Photo of the suspect (Source: Facebook)Photo of the suspect (Source: Facebook)

    The Cleveland Police are investigating a homicide at 635 East 93rd Street. Police said the suspect did broadcast the killing on Facebook Live and has claimed to have committed multiple other homicides where are yet to be verified. 

    The Cleveland Police are investigating a homicide at 635 East 93rd Street. Police said the suspect did broadcast the killing on Facebook Live and has claimed to have committed multiple other homicides where are yet to be verified.

  • Slideshow: April 16-22 Mug Shots

    Slideshow: April 16-22 Mug Shots

    Sunday, April 16 2017 4:19 PM EDT2017-04-16 20:19:45 GMT
    Sunday, April 16 2017 9:35 PM EDT2017-04-17 01:35:49 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    A photo gallery of mug shots from the Craighead County Sheriff's Office.

    A photo gallery of mug shots from the Craighead County Sheriff's Office.

    •   
Powered by Frankly