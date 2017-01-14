Red Wolves Women’s Bowling Fourth at Mid-Winter Invitational

JONESBORO, Ark. (1/13/17) – The Arkansas State women’s bowling team posted a 4-1 record Friday and is in fourth place with a total pinfall of 4,847 after the first day of the team’s home tournament, the Mid-Winter Invitational, being held at Hijinx Family Entertainment Center in Jonesboro.

A-State (33-9) was impressive in its first two matches of the day with wins over No. 4 McKendree (1,067-1,003) and No. 8 Central Missouri (1,029-918). However, the Red Wolves suffered their first loss of the day to Nebraska by a score of 1,039-946 in their third match before rebounding with a 918-815 win over Lincoln Memorial University. A-State finished the day with an 887-772 victory over Drury.

“We didn’t really bowl well today at all,” A-State head women’s bowling coach Justin Kostick said. “Even the first couple of games we didn’t look great, but still managed some high scores. However it got to us in the final three matches of the day even though we won two of the three. I’m disappointed about that, but when you come off a long layoff it can happen and several other teams experienced it. Hopefully the rust has been knocked off now and we come out strong tomorrow.”

Last year’s champion, McKendree, leads the field with a total pinfall of4,999 with Nebraska in second place with 4,957 pins. Stephen F. Austin is just three pins (4,954) behind the Cornhuskers, while A-State is fourth with a total pinfall of 4,847. Central Missouri rounds out the top five with 4,683 pins. Nebraska is 4-0 and was the only squad not to suffer a loss on the day, while three teams (A-State, UCM, and Vanderbilt) registered marks of 4-1.

Today’s action consisted of five, five-game Baker matches, while Saturday’s competition will feature five traditional team matches. Tomorrow’s clashes are slated to begin at 9:30 a.m. Admission to the Mid-Winter Invitational is free.

Prior to the beginning of today’s matches Arkansas State Associate Athletics Director of Compliance Joel Weems presented seniors Brooke Wood and Samantha Wallace with plaques featuring an action shot and engraving for their contributions over the last four years to the program.