Erin Farmer and Jaylen Bacon set school records at Kentucky Invitational

Lexington, KY (A-State) – Senior thrower Erin Farmer and junior sprinter Jaylen Bacon each improved upon their school records to highlight performances by the Arkansas State track and field teams in competition at the Kentucky Invitational this weekend.

Farmer opened her year with a school record throw of 17.19m (56-04.75) at the A-State Kickoff Klassic, but she posted a mark of 17.33m (56-10.25) to take top honors in the shot put. Entering the weekend, Farmer ranked second nationally and climbs closer to Maggie Ewen of Arizona State who owns a throw of 17.50m (57-05.00).

Bacon nearly equaled his personal best and school record (6.67) with a prelim time of 6.70 seconds in the 60-meter dash. The junior speedster flashed a time of 6.62 seconds in the finals to take top honors and improve his school record. The time ranks as the fastest in the NCAA Division I ranks this season.

In the men’s shot put, Itamar Levi set a personal best with a throw of 17.26m (56-07.50). The throw moves him up the all-time best throws at Arkansas State to sixth. In the men’s pole vault, A-State had Michael Carr and Sam Bell finish in the top six. Carr cleared 5.13m (16-10.00) to finish third while Bell vaulted 5.03m (16-06.00) to place sixth.

A-State picked up two top-10 finishes in the 60-meter hurdles with Clarence Simpkins finishing sixth followed by Nick Hilson in seventh. Simpkins posted a time of 8.25 seconds in the finals to equal his personal-best that ranks him eighth in program history. Hilson had a time of 8.31 seconds in the prelims and time of 8.49 seconds in the final.

Friday night saw A-State post solid finishes in the weight throw. Junior Cristian Ravar Ladislau was the top collegiate finisher, second overall, with a throw of 20.05m (65-09.50). The throw ranks him third in program history and ranks him among the top-15 nationally. Junior Calea Carr posted a throw of 17.28m (56-08.50) to finish eighth and that mark ranks her fourth in program history.

Others logging top-10 finishes included; Vikctoriia Sadokhina (triple jump | 3rd – 12.13m/39-09.75), Tiaan Steenkamp (high jump | 4th – 2.04m/6-08.25), Darragh May (high jump | 5th – 1.71m/5-07.25) and Jonah Wiley (triple jump | 10th – 13.69m/44-11.00).

A-State returns to action next weekend (Jan. 20-21) at the Gladstein Invite hosted by Indiana in Bloomington, Ind.