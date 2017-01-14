Dog killed at local humane society, deputies investigate

The Poinsett County Sheriff’s Department is looking for the person responsible for killing a dog at a local humane society.

Sheriff Kevin Molder told Region 8 News the Humane Society of Eastern Arkansas in Lepanto reported a dog dead in its kennel.

It happened Tuesday night. The unknown suspect allegedly beat and stomped the dog.

Molder said deputies found a hole near the dog’s throat.

He also said they are looking into another dog who survived an attack at the shelter. Employees found that dog the next morning.

There is a $1,500 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information can contact the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Department at 870-578-2116.

