Dog killed at local humane society, deputies investigate

Posted by Jordan Howington, Weekend Anchor - Reporter
(Source: Trumann Arkansasa Pet Savers' Facebook) (Source: Trumann Arkansasa Pet Savers' Facebook)
LEPANTO, AR (KAIT) -

The Poinsett County Sheriff’s Department is looking for the person responsible for killing a dog at a local humane society.

Sheriff Kevin Molder told Region 8 News the Humane Society of Eastern Arkansas in Lepanto reported a dog dead in its kennel.

It happened Tuesday night. The unknown suspect allegedly beat and stomped the dog.

Molder said deputies found a hole near the dog’s throat.

He also said they are looking into another dog who survived an attack at the shelter. Employees found that dog the next morning.

There is a $1,500 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case. 

Anyone with information can contact the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Department at 870-578-2116. 

    Two members of the state's congressional delegation spent Monday answering a variety of questions on federal and state issues. 

    Jonesboro police are investigating at least four incidents in the past few days where vehicle windows were shot out with BB guns.

    A Little Rock official says the Legislature must pass a bill in order for the city to sue online retailers over sales tax collection.

