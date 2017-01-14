Ministry holds annual event to raise funds

Technology stories from the Associated Press.
Get the latest news on national politics.
Two members of the state's congressional delegation spent Monday answering a variety of questions on federal and state issues.
Jonesboro police are investigating at least four incidents in the past few days where vehicle windows were shot out with BB guns.
A Little Rock official says the Legislature must pass a bill in order for the city to sue online retailers over sales tax collection.
A plan to free up parking on Main and Union streets in downtown Jonesboro is heading to a key city council meeting Tuesday with police wanting to alleviate the issue.
The need for housing in Jonesboro is great while the number of available houses on the market is dwindling, area realtors said Monday.
President Donald Trump hosted his first Easter egg roll at the White House.
April the giraffe gave birth to her calf shortly before 10 a.m. Eastern on Saturday, April 15.
Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch faces senators as he tries to become the newest member of the U.S. Supreme Court.
The 2017 Major League Baseball season is under way.
Here are pictures of storm damages submitted by viewers after overnight storms.
A shooting at the UK parliament has reportedly left two dead and others injured.
The American Kennel Club announced the most popular purebred dog breeds in the United States. The top dog has held the position for 26 years.
If your bracket is in shambles, you can blame these teams.
Snow fell once again in March on Monday morning in Region 8.
Here is a look at some weather photos from Region 8 viewers Saturday.
