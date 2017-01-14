Ministry holds annual event to raise funds

John 3:16 Ministries held their annual Winter Blast event at the Arkansas State University Convocation Center Saturday night.

The fundraiser included a catfish dinner, live music, and silent and live auctions.

Children also joined in on the fun with a kid’s corner that had a bounce house and other games.

Brian Tuggle, the organization’s director, said the event is helping raise money so that John 3:16 can continue helping men find a cure for addiction.

“Jesus gives us his life and expects our life back, and when we do that we live the blessed life,” Tuggle said. “Nobody would come out where alcoholics and drug addicts were in charge of anything, but we’re not that no more.”

Nearly 5,000 people purchased tickets to the event.

Landon Wise, one of the ministry’s instructors, said the event was a great time of fellowship and gives all the glory to God for the success.

“Come out here and celebrate his name and kind of what John 3:16 does is that we help men find a cure to their addiction through Jesus Christ,” Wise said. “So that’s why we are here tonight and it helps our ministry keep going. We’re 100% free for men to come in, it doesn’t cost their families a dime, so that’s why we have these fundraisers.”

Winter blast is one of four events the organization has planned for 2017.

