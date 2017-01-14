Firefighter injured while responding to call

A Southside volunteer firefighter was injured while responding to an emergency call Saturday.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, one of their members was in a car crash while headed to a scene.

The post said the firefighter suffered some head trauma, but is doing well and is in good spirits.

On Sunday, the firefighter was able to go home.

A member of the fire department said they don't know the exact details of the crash, but said the road was wet at the time.

