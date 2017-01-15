A-State baseball coach shares advice about winning attitude - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

A-State baseball coach shares advice about winning attitude

A-State baseball coach Tommy Raffo addresses Quapaw Area Council Volunteer Recognition Banquet. (Source: KAIT-TV) A-State baseball coach Tommy Raffo addresses Quapaw Area Council Volunteer Recognition Banquet. (Source: KAIT-TV)
Scouts prepare to lead parents and scout leaders in the Pledge of Allegiance at Community Fellowship Church. (Source: KAIT-TV) Scouts prepare to lead parents and scout leaders in the Pledge of Allegiance at Community Fellowship Church. (Source: KAIT-TV)
Troop 134 assembles for a group picture following the Volunteer Recognition Banquet. (Source: KAIT-TV) Troop 134 assembles for a group picture following the Volunteer Recognition Banquet. (Source: KAIT-TV)

The head coach of the Red Wolves baseball team posed a question to Quapaw Scouts Sunday.

"Are you a marshmallow or a jelly bean," asked Raffo. "When under fire, how will you respond?"

He had scouts put a jelly bean and a marshmallow to the test as he spoke.

"Evangelist Charles Swindoll says, 'the most significant choice you can make is attitude,'" Raffo said. "Do you have a tough time getting out of bed in the morning?"

The husband and father of three told the young men that attitude is as important for them, as it is for his players.

"Always relentless give effort," he said. "Energy? Bring it!"

Serving others is an important way to develop the right kind of attitude, according to the fifth head coach of the A-State program.

"Take ownership when things go wrong and get back on track," Raffo said. "Do not turn inward; turn outward."

The coach advised boys and their adult leaders that life tests everyone. But, it's attitude that will make the difference during difficult times.

Ten young men were recognized for attaining the status of Eagle Scout.

Joshua Randle (Troop 4), Dawson Johnson, (Troop 115), Caleb Hooten (Troop 115), Luke Atwill (Troop 500), Tristen Lee (Troop 115), Matthew Clark (Troop 134), Austin Crain (Troop 45), Spencer Rawlins (Troop 218), Matthew Smith (Troop 134), and Cameron Dulaney (Troop 115) were recognized as members of the Crowley's Ridge District 2016 Class of Eagle Scouts. 

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

