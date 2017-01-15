ASP: Two dead in head-on collision

Two men from Mississippi County were killed Saturday, after a two-vehicle accident south of Blytheville.

According to a preliminary fatality report from the Arkansas State Police, Dennis Stone of Blytheville was killed in the accident. Stone was going north in a 2004 Honda on U.S. 61 around 4:30 p.m. Saturday when the accident happened.

Trooper Jason Myers said in the report that the Honda crossed the center line and struck a 2015 Dodge, driven by Kaylam Diggs of Osceola, head on.

Diggs was also killed in the head-on accident, Myers said.

A passenger in the Dodge, Nicholas Key of Osceola, was taken to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis. The report noted it was raining when the accident happened, with wet road conditions.



