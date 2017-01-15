JPD: Woman arrested on drug and child endangerment charges

A Jonesboro woman was arrested Saturday after a four-year-old child reportedly tried to eat meth in front of a police officer, Jonesboro police said Sunday.

Sarah Claire Robinette of Jonesboro faces felony drug possession, two counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor and violating probation charges after the arrest.

Officers stopped Robinette in the 2000-block of Harrisburg Road around 7:15 p.m. Saturday. Officer Michael Talley said police had gotten a call about Robinette being inside Harps Food Store, acting erratically. Talley said Robinette was also acting nervous as police spoke with her.

Talley said he was talking to Robinette when he noticed the four-year-old and a two-year-old child in the back seat.

"The four-year-old girl was holding an 'on-the-go' type disposable toothbrush in one hand and the bag that contained the rest of the toothbrushes in the other and said look, these taste like candy," Talley stated in the incident report.

Talley looked inside the bag and found two smaller bags, police said, noting both bags appeared to have meth in them.

In addition to the felony charges, Robinette was cited for public intoxication, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest. The children were also turned over to the custody of the Arkansas Department of Human Services, according to police.

