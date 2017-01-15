Foundation of the Arts group performed at Disney World

A group of children with the Foundation of the Arts performed at Disney.

The children ranging in ages, from 10 to 17, got the opportunity after their instructors sent in an audition tape.

The group performed at Epcot's American Gardens Theatre on Jan. 27 as a part of the Festival of Arts.

"They cover culinary arts, performing arts, and visual arts," said instructor Miranda Nichols. "There's going to be some Disney artists there, some Disney performers from Broadway, and some different culinary artists there."

The instructors said the children were thrilled to perform on the prestigious stage.

"We were amazed to be put on the big stage, instructor Damon Wright said. "We sent in an audition video and we got put on the stage that the Broadway people get put on."

The group performed several songs, including a Disney medley.

"We get to do a performance that has to be at least fifteen minutes," said Nichols. "We made a little compilation of songs that we like and songs the kids have done really well."

Both instructors say they are amazed to see the passion and talent these children share in each performance.

"You teach them from the very beginning and then they start doing stuff that you didn't think they could do," said Wright. "They do more than you've taught them."

