Youth showcased in Martin Luther King Jr. program

Kids in Craighead County gave back to the community through a program honoring Martin Luther King, Jr.

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Parade Committee hosted the program Sunday and it included monologues, miming, singing, and dancing.

Those involved with the program say they were inspired to showcase youth performances four years ago.

"We just felt like they needed their moment, their time to shine," said Ashley Wilson, the committee's PR and marketing director. "They are our future."

Wilson says the program is meant to promote unity and acceptance.

"Kids when they are born into this world, they don't see color, they don't automatically hate anyone, so they are the best example to promote that." said Wilson.

Wilson says the community's overwhelming support helps make the event possible each year.

"This is our 15th year, and anytime we ask our kids to come together and learn about history, I think it's very important," said Patrick Bean, the group's youth director. "I'm glad that they're able to show their talent and what they've learned about Martin Luther King."

