Name released in fatal ATV crash

Poinsett County sheriff’s deputies and Arkansas State Police responded to a fatal ATV crash Sunday night.

Leamon Wilson Burns, 33, of Harrisburg died in the crash, according to ASP.

It happened in the 3500-block of Highway 163 South around 6:30 p.m.

ASP states Burns lost control of the three-wheeler he was driving and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The report states the road was wet and it was foggy at the time of the crash.

