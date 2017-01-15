Ice rink ends season early due to bad weather

The weather put a damper on the First Community Bank Wonderland Ice Rink in Jonesboro.

Jonesboro Parks and Recreation posted on its Facebook page that because of the cold and rainy weather, Sunday was the last day for the ice rink.

It will be closed for the rest of the season.

The rink was originally supposed to be open until the end of January.

It will reopen in the fall.

