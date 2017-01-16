Beebe man killed in Sunday night crash

A Sunday night crash killed an elderly White County man.

An Arkansas State Police crash report states Jimmy D. Bolin, 70, of Beebe, was driving on State Highway 31 north of Beebe at around 11:15 p.m.

Bolin failed to negotiate a left turn, causing him to leave the road and strike a tree.

The crash threw Bolin out of the vehicle and he died at the scene, according to ASP.

Police say it was foggy and the road was wet at the time of the accident.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android