Truck driver injured in early-morning crash

A semi-truck driver was injured after his rig reportedly went off the road and crashed into trees early Monday morning.

The driver had been trapped inside, but emergency crews were able to pull him out.

He was taken to a hospital with undisclosed injuries, according to the Craighead County Sheriff's Office.

Traffic is slow moving on Highway 63 about one mile south of Bono.

Crews are clearing the scene right now.

Arkansas State Police is investigating what happened.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

