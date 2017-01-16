Sheriff: Woman arrested after punching, biting, and spitting in deputy's face

A Mountain Home woman was arrested early Monday morning after she punched, bit, and spat in the face of a Baxter County deputy.

According to the news release, 50-year-old Felisha Ann Jones was arrested and charged with battery in the second degree, resisting arrest, and criminal trespass.

Deputies say they were called around 5 a.m. Monday morning after someone called police saying Jones was beating on their door trying to get inside.

Jones has been previously warned to stay away from that home.

When deputies arrived Jones was gone, but a call five minutes later said she had returned to the home.

As the deputy tried to arrest Jones, the release states she punched the deputy in the head, bit his arm, and spat in his face. She was eventually subdued and taken to the Baxter County Detention Center.

The deputy did not have to get medical attention.

Jones is being held on a $10,000 bond and will appear in court again on January, 26.

