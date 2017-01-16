Name released of woman killed in house fire - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Name released of woman killed in house fire

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
BAXTER COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

The Baxter County Sheriff's office has released the name of the woman killed in a house fire late Sunday night. 

According to the press release, 56-year-old Donna Lou Rollins was killed in the fire along County Road 496 around 11:15 p.m. Sunday.

When crews arrived the home was fully engulfed, and nearly burned down to the ground. 

Firefighters later found Rollins inside the burned home.

Rollins' body will be taken to the Arkansas State Medical Examiner's Office in Little Rock for an official cause of death. 

The cause of the fire is not known at this time. 

Mountain Home Fire Department, Midway Fire Department, Clarkridge Fire Department, and the Baxter County Sheriff's Office, all responded to the fire. 

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

