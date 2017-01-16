Spinathon set to raise money for women's prenatal care

A sip and spin event hopes to raise money for women’s health across Region 8.

The fourth annual St. Bernards Spinathon is set for Friday, Jan. 20, at the Brickhouse Grill, 218 S Main St., in Jonesboro.

Beth Greer appeared on Region 8 News Midday Monday to discuss the event.

“We are going to have live music this year,” Greer said.

Along with music and a six-hour spin class, the Spinathon will include drinks and snacks.

From 6 p.m. to midnight, anyone can pay $45 for a half hour ride and help raise money for women’s prenatal care.

“It’s going to be designated specifically to our new St. Bernards Women’s Clinic,” Greer said. “That clinic is a prenatal clinic for those women who don’t have a physician for their prenatal care.”

Greer added the goal of this clinic is to offer prenatal care so that babies can be healthy.

To reserve your bike for the six-hour Spinathon visit stbernardsfoundation.org or call 870-207-2500.

