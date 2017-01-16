Have it your way: Jonesboro is getting another BK - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Have it your way: Jonesboro is getting another BK

(Source: Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development) (Source: Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

More Whoppers are coming to Jonesboro with another Burger King planned.

Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development made the announcement on their Facebook page Monday.

It will be located at the corner of Red Wolf Blvd. and Phillips Dr., in the former Shell gas station site.

Burger King franchise ownership group, Midamerica Hotels Corporation, of Cape Girardeau, MO purchased the property earlier this month from Lone Star Company, Inc., a Jonesboro-based company, according to Haag Brown.

The new Burger King is expected to open this summer.

