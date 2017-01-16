Suspects swipe package, leave religious booklets

A man called police after a group of juveniles with religious booklets apparently did not follow the Eighth Commandment.

Jonesboro Police Officer Keith Baggett responded to the 3500-block of Nelms St. Sunday evening in reference to stolen property.

The 36-year-old victim said he was expecting a package in the mail after getting an email notification.

However, when he went to check his mailbox the package was not there. What he did find inside were two "small religious booklets."

The man reviewed security video and around 12:30 p.m. observed four African American juveniles, two boys, two girls, walking on Nelms from Woodfield.

One boy, holding several religious booklets, was seen opening the mailbox, removing the package, and then putting a booklet in the box.

After taking the package, a girl in the group also left a booklet in the mailbox.

The group was then seen walking west on Nelms.

Baggett was shown the booklets and reported they did not have names or addresses inside them so he could not identify where they came from.

The officer also tried to contact a church on Woodfield close to the victim's house to see if anyone recognized the juveniles or the booklets, but the church did not have Sunday evening service.

The victim was told to keep the video for possible future identification.

