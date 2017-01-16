Delta School votes to add high school

A school in Wilson has voted to expand into a high school after enrollment growth in the past two years.

A news release from the Delta School states their board of trustees voted unanimously to add a high school during their quarterly meeting on Jan. 11.

The high school will open in September 2018 and will enroll up to 50 "exemplary college-bound students when it reaches capacity."

Jenifer Fox, founding head and chief creator of the programs at the Delta School, says they will have 50 students at a time so they can "apply laser focus on personalizing and tailoring the program to the individual scholar.”

The school will also bring six employees to campus and train them for one year before the 2018-19 academic year starts.

Intermediate class teacher Andrew Podoll will serve as the high school’s first director, according to the release.

Plans are for new buildings on campus to accommodate the high school.

Those interested in enrollment at the Delta School can contact Lindsey Rouse by email at Lindsey.rouse@thedeltaschool.org or call 870-655-0200 or 870-623-5115.

