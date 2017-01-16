Kennett PD: Man arrested after shots fired - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Kennett PD: Man arrested after shots fired

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
KENNETT, MO (KAIT) -

A Mississippi County man was arrested in Dunklin County in connection with shots being fired over the weekend, according to the Kennett Police Department.

Officers arrested Andre Haymon Jr. of Osceola on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon after police got a call Sunday night.

According to a media release, police went to the 1900 block of Bradley Street around 7 p.m for the shots fired call.

A witness told police that the suspects had left in a small dark-colored car with Arkansas plates.

Officers later found the car in the 2000 block of Bradley Street. 

"While checking the vehicle, officers observed a semi-auto pistol laying in the front seat of the vehicle," police said in the release. 

Haymon Jr. was being held in the Dunklin County Jail pending formal charges.

