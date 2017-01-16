Hospital officials warn about phone calls - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Hospital officials warn about phone calls

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
WALNUT RIDGE, AR (KAIT) -

An area hospital is warning patients and other people not to respond to phone calls being made under the guise of getting financial or medical information. 

According to a media release, officials with Lawrence Health said people operating under the name, Lawrence Health Center, are using local phone numbers to call people. 

The group is not affiliated with Lawrence Memorial Hospital, Lawrence Hall Nursing Center, Home Medical Equipment & Supplies, Family Medical Center and Imboden Clinic, the media release noted. 

Hospital officials are asking people not give out personal health or credit card information over the phone. If you receive a call, contact Walnut Ridge police or the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office. 

