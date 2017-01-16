Tuckerman children give back during Day of Service

Children with the Tuckerman School District spent Monday honoring Martin Luther King Day by serving others.

The school was in session but some children spent time outside of the classroom.

Students in the 4th grade visited area nursing homes passing out cookies and cards to residents.

"We are trying to give back to our community," said Jesse King, a 4th-grade student. "Some people are not as fortunate as others so we need to help them."

The children said during school, they learned about service and the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

"Everything that Martin Luther King did, it showed us that we needed to do that same and give," said 4th grader Addyson Williams.

The children also made some new friends while they were there.

"It was really fun to meet all of them and get to talk to them and give them hugs," said Averee Gilleylen.

Some students at Tuckerman High School also served a community meal as a part of the day of service.

Some members of the Arkansas State University football team also visited the elementary school and spoke to them about serving others.

