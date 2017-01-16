Tuckerman children give back during Day of Service - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Tuckerman children give back during Day of Service

Posted by Melanie Bednar, Video Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
TUCKERMAN, AR (KAIT) -

Children with the Tuckerman School District spent Monday honoring Martin Luther King Day by serving others. 

The school was in session but some children spent time outside of the classroom. 

Students in the 4th grade visited area nursing homes passing out cookies and cards to residents. 

"We are trying to give back to our community," said Jesse King, a 4th-grade student. "Some people are not as fortunate as others so we need to help them."

The children said during school, they learned about service and the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. 

"Everything that Martin Luther King did, it showed us that we needed to do that same and give," said 4th grader Addyson Williams. 

The children also made some new friends while they were there. 

"It was really fun to meet all of them and get to talk to them and give them hugs," said Averee Gilleylen. 

Some students at Tuckerman High School also served a community meal as a part of the day of service. 

Some members of the Arkansas State University football team also visited the elementary school and spoke to them about serving others. 

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Sheriff's department now services their own vehicles

    Sheriff's department now services their own vehicles

    Wednesday, April 19 2017 11:47 PM EDT2017-04-20 03:47:44 GMT
    Wednesday, April 19 2017 11:55 PM EDT2017-04-20 03:55:37 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The Greene County Sheriff’s Department just got a new piece of equipment that would allow for them to cut down their costs in the county.

    The Greene County Sheriff’s Department just got a new piece of equipment that would allow for them to cut down their costs in the county.

  • Pinwheels placed on courthouse lawn for child abuse victims

    Pinwheels placed on courthouse lawn for child abuse victims

    Wednesday, April 19 2017 11:44 PM EDT2017-04-20 03:44:05 GMT
    Wednesday, April 19 2017 11:49 PM EDT2017-04-20 03:49:50 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The Northeast Arkansas Children's Advocacy Center held a ceremony at the Craighead County Courthouse Wednesday to raise awareness for child abuse.

    The Northeast Arkansas Children's Advocacy Center held a ceremony at the Craighead County Courthouse Wednesday to raise awareness for child abuse.

  • Thief steals instruments before Easter service

    Thief steals instruments before Easter service

    Wednesday, April 19 2017 11:37 PM EDT2017-04-20 03:37:23 GMT
    Wednesday, April 19 2017 11:47 PM EDT2017-04-20 03:47:11 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Easter service was missing a few instruments for the First United Methodist Church in Paragould after someone broke in and stole four guitars and an amplifier before Sunday.

    Easter service was missing a few instruments for the First United Methodist Church in Paragould after someone broke in and stole four guitars and an amplifier before Sunday.

    •   
Powered by Frankly