Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. march brings people together

Over 500 people walked through Jonesboro Monday morning in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The 15th annual march began at New St. John Missionary Church and ended at St. Bernards Auditorium on Washington Avenue.

The march gave people an opportunity to honor the civil rights leader, as well as have food and fellowship.

DeeDra Jones said the event has grown in recent years and honors King's memory.

"My pastor, Doctor Reverend Scales, he is the founder and when it started out, it was so small,” Jones said. “I mean, maybe thirty of us, and fifteen years later, here we are.”

A program was also held to honor King.

Events were also held around the region including a day of service event in Tuckerman and a march in Wynne.

