GR8 Job: GCT school group helps animals

A local animal group received a large donation of items from a school club at Greene County Tech Monday.

According to a Facebook post from the Paragould Animal Welfare Society, the GCT Jr. High Pay It Forward Club gave items including cat and dog food, animal toys and laundry detergent.

The post noted the donation will be put to good use.

"We appreciate the large assortment of donations. The animals will love and benefit from them all," the post read.

GR8 Job.

