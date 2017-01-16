Colorado man faces additional charges following arrest in Paragould

TUESDAY UPDATE: 41-year-old Raymond Jones of Colorado is behind bars at the Greene County Jail following an arrest Monday night.

Detective James Williams of the Paragould Police Department tells Region 8 news, Jones had a felony warrant and stolen vehicle out of the state of Colorado.

Williams said the criminal investigation department was tipped off about Jones being in the area, leading to his arrest.

Jones is expected to be extradited to Colorado and additional charges from the Paragould Police Department are pending.

A man wanted out of Colorado was being held Monday night in the Greene County jail after reportedly surrendering to police just minutes after the Paragould Police Department SWAT team arrived.

According to Lt. Brad Snyder of the Paragould Police Department, police went to a home in the 600 block of West Morgan Street to look for the man. As the SWAT team arrived, the man walked out of the home and turned himself in.

The man's identity was not released Monday night, pending possible charges out of Paragould, Snyder said.

More details are expected to be released Tuesday.

