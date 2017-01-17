Bill proposes to criminalize military impersonation

An Arkansas lawmaker wants to make impersonating someone from the military a crime.

House Bill 1064 would amend the law concerning criminal impersonation in the second degree.

It states those who pretend they are a member of the United States Armed Forces or National Guard should face criminal impersonation charges.

According to the Arkansas State Legislature’s website, a committee will read the bill at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The bill is sponsored by Representative Douglas House, a Republican who represents District 40, which includes Pulaski and Faulkner County.

HB 1064 was filed on Dec. 29, 2016 and read for the first time Jan. 9, when it was referred to the Committee on Aging, Children and Youth, Legislative and Military affairs.

