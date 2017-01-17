Generous donation to send HS band to Washington, D.C.

An Arkansas high school band has raised enough money to march at the 2017 Presidential Inaugural Parade.

The Russellville Band Boosters set up a gofundme campaign to raise $150,000.

On Monday, a private donor gave the campaign $137,605 pushing them over their goal at $150,045.

Russellville was the only band in the state to receive an invitation.

The band also marched for Jimmy Carter's inauguration in 1977 and Bill Clinton's in 1997.

