Google apologizes for omitting MLK Day from holiday hours feature in AR

A search-engine giant apologized to Arkansas businesses after a mistake appeared on business listings.

According to KATV, Google issued an apology and explanation Monday after listing several Arkansas businesses as closed for Robert E. Lee’s birthday.

The listings did not mention being closed for Martin Luther King Day.

The Conway Area Chamber of Commerce was one of the businesses that reflected the mistake online.

KATV’s report said businesses worry this type of mistake could offend clientele.

Governor Asa Hutchinson hopes to separate the two holidays during this legislative session.

To see the full report and read Google’s statement click here.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android