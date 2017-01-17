CCSO on the lookout for man posing as one of its own

A man claiming to be a Craighead County deputy is not what he seems, according to the sheriff's office.

A 70-year-old Jonesboro man reported Monday morning that he received a phone call from a man who identified himself as Deputy Brian Johnson with the Craighead County Sheriff's Office.

Johnson said he was looking for Angela Scraps, saying she had missed a court date and he needed to find her, according to the initial incident report.

The victim became suspicious and began asking questions. At that point, the caller hung up.

When Deputy Jerry Roth attempted to call the number provided by the complainant a man answered with “Craighead County Sheriff’s Office.”

When Roth identified himself, the subject hung up the phone.

Roth was unable to locate the owner of the number and issued a BOLO (be on the lookout).

