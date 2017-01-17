Jonesboro restaurant applies for ABC permit

The owner of a new Jonesboro restaurant hopes to serve cerveza along with its tacos.

Jorge M. Resendiz-Garcia applied for a Private Club-Class A permit for Los Arcos Mexican Restaurant, 811 S. Caraway.

He submitted the application during the week ending Jan. 13, according to the Department of Finance Administration’s Alcoholic Beverage Control.

The ABC also received the following applications last week:

Butch’s Package Store, 1113 Elm St., Blytheville—Replacement Retail Liquor, Retail Beer Off Premises

Fuji Japanese Steakhouse, 2810 E. Highland Dr., Suites E-H, Jonesboro—Transfer of Locations, Private Club Class A

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android