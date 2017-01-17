ADH confirms mumps cases in Randolph Co.

More cases of the mumps reported in northeast Arkansas.

An official with the Arkansas Department of Heath confirmed to Region 8 News there have been multiple cases reported in Randolph County.

The exact number of cases were not immediately released.

This confirmation comes after cases were reported at schools in Paragould last week.

There are currently 30 workplaces, 29 schools in 8 school districts, and 2 private schools that are being impacted as of Thursday, Jan. 12.

The ADH said there is a total of 2,524 cases under investigation, which include individuals who have displayed symptoms related to mumps or have received lab confirmation that they are positive for the virus.

The ADH has an updated website on what to do if you come in contact with someone with the mumps.

