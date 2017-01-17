WBC receives largest gift in its history

Williams Baptist College announced Tuesday it recently received the largest gift in its history: $2.9 million.

Jonesboro businessman Clifford Toney, who died in 2015, bequeathed the bulk of his estate to the Walnut Ridge college.

“Cliff Toney was a great friend to Williams Baptist College, and his generosity will continue to be an incredible blessing to Williams and its students well beyond his life,” said WBC President Dr. Tom Jones. “We are humbled and extremely grateful.”

Jones said the Toney estate will help fund capital improvements at the college, including a new residence hall.

“Williams is expanding its academic programs and continuing to upgrade its facilities to meet the needs of our students,” Jones said. “Mr. Toney’s generosity is helping WBC take major steps forward as an institution.”

Toney graduated WBC in 1980 and was involved in a wide range of business endeavors around Jonesboro, including a prominent auction service that he operated for a number of years.

He died in August 2015 at the age of 57 following a lengthy illness.

