Car torched, police investigating

An early morning car fire appeared to be deliberately set, Jonesboro police said.

Around 5 a.m. Tuesday, Officer Connor Baldwin responded to the 600-block of North Church about a vehicle fire.

When he arrived, he found a 2004 Cadillac DeVille engulfed in flames. He contained the area until the fire department could arrive.

Once the fire was knocked out, Baldwin reported finding a lighter and an empty 2-liter Mountain Dew bottle that smelled of gasoline about 5-10 feet from the car.

Baldwin collected the items and logged them into evidence.

The case, according to the initial incident report, will be forwarded to the fire marshal.

