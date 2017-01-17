Repeat offenders: 2 shoplifters hit Victoria's Secret, again

Jonesboro police are searching for two repeat offenders who stole more than $1,600 worth of items from Victoria’s Secret.

The store’s assistant manager said the two women entered the store, located at the Mall at Turtle Creek, around 3 p.m. Monday and grabbed approximately 29 pieces of clothing and two handbags.

She said she attempted to “assist” the women while they were in the store, but they kept avoiding her.

The suspects then saw another manager and, knowing they had been spotted, fled with the stolen merchandise, the initial incident report stated.

The manager placed the value of the stolen items at $1,688.45.

According to the report, the women “regularly enter the business and steal merchandise.”

If arrested, they could face a felony charge of shoplifting $5,000 or less but greater than $1,000.

