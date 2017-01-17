Man arrested after pointing gun at officers

Police say a man who was carrying two guns was arrested after he pointed one at officers.

Harold Richardson, 60, was arrested on Jan. 13, according to Captain Scott Adams of the Blytheville Police Department.

Officers responded to the area of South 1st St. and Sycamore St. to a report of shots fired.

According to Adams, officers spotted Richardson walking in an alley carrying what appeared to be a long gun.

Officers saw Richardson walk around the front of a building as they approached him. Then they heard two, loud gunshots.

With guns drawn, officers ordered Richardson to drop his gun.

Richardson reportedly turned, looked at the officers, and threw the shotgun to the ground.

Adams stated Richardson then pulled a handgun from his waist and pointed it at the officers briefly before throwing it away.

He was arrested and later taken to the Mississippi County Sheriff's Office.

Richardson was arraigned on Tuesday and a judge found probable cause to set bond at $50,000.

He faces charges of aggravated assault (on police officer), possession of a firearm by certain person, discharging a firearm in the city limits, and public intoxication.

