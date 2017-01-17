Woman receives 'special delivery' of pot in mailbox

A Jonesboro woman discovered a special delivery in her mailbox Monday: a bag of pot.

The 26-year-old woman told police she opened her mailbox in the 2200-block of Clover Street around 1:40 p.m. and found a small plastic bag containing marijuana.

According to the initial incident report, the bag contained approximately 4.1 grams of marijuana valued at $20.

The woman removed the bag and took it to the Jonesboro Police Department, 1001 S. Caraway.

Officer Owen Smith logged the marijuana into evidence and stored it until it can be destroyed at a later time.

