Police: Woman used store rewards card while stealing perfume

A woman went to great lengths to steal thousands of dollars worth of Chanel perfume from a Jonesboro store, police say.

Jonesboro police say the woman used three stolen credit cards to steal approximately $2,500 worth of items from Ulta Beauty, 3031 E. Highland.

The suspect, described as a 20-year-old African-American woman, came into the store Friday, Jan. 13, and purchased multiple bottles of Chanel fragrances.

According to the initial incident report, in addition to the forged credit cards, the woman used a platinum member’s card to get store credit for the purchase.

Upon learning of the theft, the store’s manager contacted the corporate office and discovered the woman had hit four other Ulta stores earlier that day.

According to the report, the woman first went to Tupelo and Southaven, MS then to Memphis and Cordova, TN before coming to Jonesboro.

The woman also attempted to make more purchases at the Conway, Little Rock, and North Little Rock stores but ran away when employees confronted her.

Footage of the suspect and the fraudulent purchase have been logged into evidence. A detective is investigating.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android