Amnesty program quashes nearly 3,000 warrants

Craighead County District Court Judges Thomas Fowler and David Boling offered a second chance to those with outstanding warrants in January and February.

The court’s amnesty program began Friday, Jan. 20, and ran for four consecutive Fridays, ending on Feb. 10. According to the Jonesboro Police Department, 563 people benefited from the amnesty program. Over the course of those four days, a total of 2886 warrants were quashed.

Court was held from 9:30 a.m. to noon on those days.

Individuals with outstanding warrants were served those warrants and cited back to court without being arrested, according to Paul Holmes, public information specialist with the Jonesboro Police Department.

Those who are behind on their payment plans to the court or behind on their public service work spoke with the judges about their specific situations without fear of being arrested.

Defendants had to appear in court to be eligible.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android