Jail inmate faces new charge of child rape

Edward Lee Vanscoy (Source: Baxter Co. Sheriff's Office) Edward Lee Vanscoy (Source: Baxter Co. Sheriff's Office)
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR (KAIT) -

A man in jail since September 2016 for an unrelated case now faces a new charge of child rape.

Baxter County sheriff’s deputies arrested 19-year-old Edward Lee Vanscoy, III of Mountain Home on Sept. 30 on a bond revocation related to charges filed in 2015 for sexual indecency with a child and sexual assault.

Last June, prior to his arrest, sheriff’s investigators received a complaint that Vanscoy raped a 12-year-old girl at his home, Sheriff John Montgomery said.

Detectives sent the child’s underwear, which had been preserved by the parent, to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory in Little Rock for analysis. DNA evidence was found and collected, Montgomery said.

On Sept. 16 investigators obtained a search warrant to collect a sample of Vanscoy’s DNA for comparative analysis. A sample was taken and sent to the crime lab.

On Tuesday, Jan. 17, sheriff's investigators were notified that the DNA evidence found on the child’s underwear and Vanscoy’s DNA matched, Montgomery said.

Vanscoy was charged with rape, a Class Y felony, and appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court where the judge set his bond at $100,000. His formal arraignment is set for Jan. 26.

