City looks to give up ownership of community center

Posted by Japhanie Gray, Video Journalist
WALNUT RIDGE, AR (KAIT) -

After years of helping with the upkeep of the Walnut Ridge Community Center, the city has decided to let the Lawrence County School District take over the building.

According to Mayor Charles Snapp, the school district has spent several hundreds of thousands of dollars on the community center, and the city has always paid half of the expenses.

City council members said in a meeting Monday that because the building is primarily used by the Walnut Ridge High School for tournaments and other sporting events, they do not see a need to spend money on it anymore.

The school district currently owns the property the building sits on, but Snapp said the council feels the best decision is to let the district take full possession.

The council asked City Attorney Nancy Hall to prepare the paperwork to transfer ownership to the district.

If the district accepts ownership, the transfer will be placed on three readings to allow input from residents.

